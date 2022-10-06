Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana have Chelsea flying high in Milan stroll

Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0

Three games into the Graham Potter era at Chelsea and it has lift-off. This was much more of what the new head coach wants as they took AC Milan apart and emphatically revived their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The two sides meet again at San Siro next week and if Chelsea perform like this they will once more collect the three points against the Italian champions – and especially with Reece James in this kind of irrepressible form.

The debate over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should play for England is becoming increasingly tedious but, 24 hours after the Liverpool full-back scored a sumptuous free-kick, James topped that with an outstanding performance to remind everyone why he is rated so highly by England manager Gareth Southgate and is first choice.

For Potter, after a draw against Red Bull Salzburg and a late win against Crystal Palace, this was the kind of confident, all-round display he will have craved, and especially on this stage where he needs to establish himself.

While James was the stand-out performer – at one point Chelsea had five academy graduates on the pitch – there were impressive displays from players at the other end of the age scale. At 38, Thiago Silva just did not give former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud a kick, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked back to his predatory best.

Even at this mid-point of the group stages it felt like a big game at Stamford Bridge; a big game for this nascent Milan side, an even bigger game for Chelsea and certainly, dressed all in black including a natty roll-neck jumper, for Potter.

He undoubtedly looked the part. So did Chelsea as they surged into the lead midway through the first half. Thiago Silva had made an eye-catching start, snapping into a tackle on danger man Rafael Leao, who Chelsea have been tracking, which was lapped up by the home fans. They chanted Silva’s name and did so again when he forced goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu to tip over a strong header from a corner.

From that corner the central defender met the ball with another header and then, from a third corner, Milan once more failed to heed the warnings as Silva attacked the delivery.

This time Tatarusanu could only parry the header with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scuffling to try to turn the ball home. It broke to Wesley Fofana and he finished with a low shot to claim his first Chelsea goal.

These are the occasions the 21-year-old craved when he forced his move away from Leicester City and it showed as the celebrations rippled around the stadium and Chelsea remained in the ascendancy. Mason Mount had already been denied, with Tatarusanu finger-tipping away his first-time curling shot, and then was thwarted again as his goalbound effort cannoned off a defender.

Milan had looked confident when they attacked Chelsea but were suddenly ragged in possession as the blue shirts swarmed round them. There was an ugly late tackle from Fode Ballo-Toure, catching James high on his foot, and more desperate challenges followed.

Those challenges caught up on Chelsea. When Leao tangled with Fofana the defender tried to continue but had to eventually hobble off, burying his head in his shirt.

Given he had started so strongly, in arguably his best game since his move, it certainly was an even greater shame.

Before half-time they should have fallen further behind when hesitation from former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori led to Raheem Sterling running through, only for Pierre Kalulu to slide in as the winger shaped to set up Aubameyang. He should have shot earlier.

Then Chelsea almost paid the price as seconds later Leao burst in from the left, holding off challengers, to set up Rade Krunic. With the goal beckoning, he surely had to score, but his side-footed shot lacked conviction and Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to shovel it away for a corner.

It was a let-off for Chelsea and one they capitalised on as they extended their lead. Milan were, frankly, lazy in defence as Ballo-Toure ambled out to try to stop James retrieving the ball and crossing – which the wing-back did – and Tomori failing to cut it out. There was Aubameyang, though, to tuck the ball home from inside the six-yard area.

Chelsea were rampant and James delivered again from the right, whipping in an early cross that was met by Sterling on the volley but he could not keep the ball down.

Having been the provider, James became the finisher when Chelsea quickly won the ball back with Sterling waiting for the overlap. He teed up James, who took a touch before crashing a fierce shot high into the net between goalkeeper and near post. “He’s one of our own,” rang around the stadium.

It was a cue for Potter to make changes and while the Milan fans did not relent in their support, their team was well beaten as Chelsea moved from bottom of the group to second, above the Italians.

An evening that could have been edgy and fraught developed into a comfortable victory.

