The Champions League last 16 line-up has been confirmed and the four Premier League sides in Monday's draw now know who they could potentially face.

Permutations: Here is who each Premier League team could draw in the Champions League last 16

Liverpool and Man City should have the easier task than Spurs and Chelsea after finishing top in their groups, guaranteeing them a two-legged tie against a second-place team.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's sides will also have the benefit of playing the second leg of their last 16 ties at home.

For the reigning European champions and Man City, 13-time champions Real Madrid likely represent the toughest possible draw.

For Spurs and Chelsea, there are a number of heavyweights lurking in what will likely be a very difficult second round assignment.

The draw takes place on Monday at 12pm.

Liverpool's potential last 16 opponents: Real Madrid, Atlanta, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lyon.

Man City's potential last 16 opponents: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Napoli.

Spurs' potential last 16 opponents: Valencia, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

Chelsea's potential last 16 opponents: RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Online Editors