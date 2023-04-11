| 9.3°C Dublin

Pep Guardiola gets spooked by the Champions League, just like Rory McIlroy appears cursed at Augusta

Roy Curtis

Can the Manchester City manager thread the thin line between alchemy and interference, stepping out from Messi's imposing shadow?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: PA Expand

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: PA

Pep Guardiola is a golf junkie, one who only last year joked that he’d swap half his vast accumulation of football gold to flourish a sand-wedge as capably as John Rahm or the immortal Seve.

The inclination today is not to compare Manchester City’s El Cid with those Spanish conquistadors, but rather to find common ground between the Premier League’s sideline Caesar and a badly bruised prince of the fairways.

