Oliver Brown: Erling Haaland suffers 'embarrassing dad syndrome' thanks to Alf's antics
Given the Manchester City star's career trajectory, the misbehaviour of his father, who is also his advisor, in Madrid not among the shrewdest of moves
Oliver BrownTelegraph.co.uk
Of all the scenarios that Erling Haaland envisaged for his first match at the Bernabeu, it is safe to surmise none involved the spectacle of his father riling up Real Madrid fans to such an extent that he was ushered out of a hospitality box by security guards.