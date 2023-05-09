Old sores at play as City face Madrid in ‘real final’

Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior hold key to heavyweight battle at top of European game

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after their side's second goal scored by Rodrygo of Real Madrid (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images ) — © UEFA via Getty Images

In the days before Manchester City’s most important match of the season, Pep Guardiola has been trying to strike a difficult balance.

That isn’t how to play against Vinicius Junior, given how he scorched the Catalan’s side last season. It is rather that Guardiola doesn’t want his players to dwell on how last season’s semi-final ended, for fear of it inhibiting City now, but he doesn’t want to suppress their own desire for revenge either.

With the Premier League champions in unprecedented form, some within the team want to subject Real Madrid to similar feelings they endured last May.

Madrid, meanwhile, are intent on reasserting why they are the greatest. Carlo Ancelotti has been seeking to nurture this in that understated way.

It’s just about the only thing with this match that’s understated. All around the Bernabeu, there is that sense of the game building up to the be-all and end-all of the season. It is little wonder it is being described as the “real final”.

That even goes beyond the fact this is by far the more difficult side of the draw, with arguably the two best sides in Europe.

It has those greater stakes that lend it the grandeur of previous “real finals” in Inter Milan-Barcelona 2010, Barcelona-Bayern Munich 2015, Liverpool-Barcelona 2019 and perhaps Bayern Munich-Madrid 2001. It’s also what many think, and psychology is a key part of this.

​Those within Madrid firmly believe City are the best team in Europe – other than them – and overtures are already being made to try and lure Erling Haaland at some point in the future. Some of the Bernabeu hierarchy have been gobsmacked by his impact. Ancelotti has been discussing with his staff how to limit Haaland’s impact.

He still doesn’t dominate their mindset as much as state-owned clubs like City influence the thinking of Florentino Perez. The driving force in the Madrid president’s last half-decade has been ensuring his club can compete with such political projects.

On the other side, Madrid are the kind of grand football institution City feel they must overcome. There would be a symbolism if they finally won the Champions League by beating three of its most historically successful clubs in Bayern Munich, Madrid and AC Milan. There is still something deeper with the Spanish giants, though.

These were Guardiola’s great rivals at Barcelona, who so easily won the European competition that constantly eluded the Catalans, as well as the club that subjected him to some of his worst evenings. What happened last season only followed a long history at Camp Nou, as well as that semi-final in 2014 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale eviscerated Guardiola’s Bayern.

All of this is firing everyone involved.

And yet it is that very shared history which means we are long past the point where we can cast this as the football establishment against new money, a grand old institution against a modern state project. Both, after all, came together for the Super League project two years ago.

There’s a familiarity on a few levels. This is the third time City and Madrid have met in four seasons. Two have been in the semi-finals.

This is what happens when the world of the continent’s top end becomes ever smaller, as both of these clubs have played their part in ensuring. It is another reason this is seen as “the real final”. This season has made it feel like the only potential champions are English sides, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain – themselves a stretch right now – and Madrid.

Hence, as these names have fallen, it has looked more and more like it will be City’s year. And yet a similar thinking as regards familiarity applies to that, as well as perhaps the treble.

Such is City’s strength that it could easily have been last year, or 2019, or next year if not this year. There’s a sheer force of numbers there, in a way rarely seen in football history. Haaland’s goals epitomise this.

They also point to how some new elements will decide a tie with increasingly familiar themes – or, at least, new spins on familiar themes. In seeking to maximise the force of Haaland, while marrying the player’s singular goalscoring brilliance with his own obsession with collective control, Guardiola has gone back to his roots. He has reconfigured Johan Cruyff’s “box” from Barcelona’s 1992 season, which also happened to be the first the club had ever won.

It has at once released Haaland while keeping him a key part of a coherent collective. That is going to be very hard for Madrid to undo in the way they managed last season, although Bayern showed one vulnerability is pace on the flanks that Ancelotti has in abundance. This is where Vinicius is so dangerous, and would require more compromises within Guardiola’s system. City may have to double up on the Brazilian.

Vinicius has gone up another level from winning last season’s Champions League. Many within the game believe he is the most effective footballer in Europe right now.

Until you think of Haaland. Madrid can’t afford to forget him. Another huge difference is how he is just the finisher, in so many senses. It wasn’t like City struggled to create chances against Madrid last season. They just didn’t have anyone to make sure. It let Madrid back in, for the mother of all of those comebacks.

There is little surer than Haaland, though. There is little surer than the idea these are the two best teams in Europe right now.

It is why this is being cast as the true final. Since both are so much better than the Milan clubs, the showpiece will feel a fait accompli.

That is often the danger with such games, though. You forget what is to come, and put so much into the grand showdown before. This semi-final is after all built on countless recent memories, that could play a part in deciding it.

