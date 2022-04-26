Old maestro Modric cut down PSG and Chelsea and he can do the same to City

It was the pass that brought Real Madrid back to life, a masterclass of technique and vision from an ageless midfielder who remains perhaps the best in the world in his position. “We were dead until that goal we scored,” Luka Modric said of his match-defining intervention when Real were heading towards elimination by Chelsea.

For Modric to even see the pass was a feat in itself. To execute it, using the outside of his foot to bend the ball around Chelsea’s defence and into the path of Rodrygo, was beyond the comprehension of even the most accomplished of footballers. “I was screaming,” former England captain Rio Ferdinand said in his role as a television pundit. “Phenomenal.”

And yet, as strange as it might sound, it could be argued that this moment of unfathomable magic was not even Modric’s most impressive assist of the Champions League campaign. Against Paris St-Germain in the previous round he had reached similar heights, driving from his own half beyond three opposition players to start a counter-attack.

When he then received possession on the edge of PSG’s box, Modric looked to his right and sent the ball to his left, through the legs of Presnel Kimpembe. In a split second, he had removed seven opposition players from relevance. Karim Benzema was waiting, and suddenly Real were alive in the tie.

There is a lesson here for Manchester City, Real’s opponents in tonight’s Champions League semi-final. No matter how much control they have of the game, there is always a danger that Modric might conjure something out of nothing.

The Croatian has become the ultimate moments player, a footballer capable of transforming a tie between heartbeats, and at 36 his body remains as sharp as his brain.

Read More

In Spain, there is a growing school of thought that Modric is Real’s best-ever midfielder, ahead even of Zinedine Zidane. His four Champions League titles and 2018 Ballon d’Or triumph speak for themselves, as does his longevity at a club as ruthless and demanding as Real. “Luka is still a magician,” City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said. “The way he plays always seems smooth and calm.”

Modric has seen and won it all in his club career but it is clear that his love for the game remains undimmed. After Real’s thrilling victory over PSG last month, the club’s cameras followed him into the dressing room. The subsequent footage shows the Croatian leading the celebrations, sharing a moment with each of his exhausted team-mates before leaping into the arms of the team’s support staff. “Amazing,” he says. “Incredible.”

Such is Modric’s age, he is referred to as “dad” by Rodrygo, Real’s 21-year-old winger. The nickname materialised after the two players realised that Modric is nearly the same age as Rodrygo’s father, who is 37. Modric calls him “son” in return.

While Benzema is evidently Real’s primary goal threat, it is Modric who makes them function as a team. He has played the most passes and taken the most touches of any Real player in the Champions League this season. Only Casemiro has regained possession more times, and only Vinicius Junior has created more chances.

Conventional wisdom suggests that a match against Pep Guardiola’s possession-obsessed City side is the hardest game for a player of Modric’s qualities. He will not see as much of the ball as he is used to, and he will have to do far more defensive work than usual. But conventional wisdom also suggests that 36-year-olds should not be playing at this level, with this consistency. Modric routinely defies footballing logic.

To see the pleasure with which he plays the game is to see an athlete savouring each moment as the sun begins to set on his playing days. Modric will know that the end is coming, and not only because his current deal is set to expire at the end of this season (Real are confident he will sign an extension).

Time catches up with everyone in the end, even those who have demonstrated such mastery of it on a football pitch as Modric. For now the maestro plays on, still picking those same passes and finding those same spaces, and a meeting with City provides him with another opportunity to demonstrate why he is perhaps the finest midfielder of his generation.