| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old maestro Modric cut down PSG and Chelsea and he can do the same to City

Luka Modric of Real Madrid Expand

Close

Luka Modric of Real Madrid

Luka Modric of Real Madrid

Luka Modric of Real Madrid

Sam Dean

It was the pass that brought Real Madrid back to life, a masterclass of technique and vision from an ageless midfielder who remains perhaps the best in the world in his position. “We were dead until that goal we scored,” Luka Modric said of his match-defining intervention when Real were heading towards elimination by Chelsea.

For Modric to even see the pass was a feat in itself. To execute it, using the outside of his foot to bend the ball around Chelsea’s defence and into the path of Rodrygo, was beyond the comprehension of even the most accomplished of footballers. “I was screaming,” former England captain Rio Ferdinand said in his role as a television pundit. “Phenomenal.”

Related topics

More On Real Madrid

Most Watched

Privacy