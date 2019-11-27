Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side have given themselves a daunting task to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield.

'Oh my god, it will be tough' - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool face a fight to survive in the Champions League

Another lacklustre Liverpool performance against a Napoli side happy to collect a point against the reigning European champions leaves Klopp's side facing up to a make-or-break game against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria next month.

Defeat will almost certainly end Liverpool's reign as kings of Europe if Napoli beat Genk in their final Group E game and Klopp conceded this latest result piles the pressure on his players.

"Everybody here thinks, 'Oh my god, it will be tough' and it will be tough, that much is clear," he told BT Sport.

"The way Napoli set up, it didn't help that they scored, they could follow their plan all the time, we had to increase pressure all the time. We were not brilliant but we put pressure on them. I was not happy with the last 15 minutes of the first half. Second half it was just intense and of course it's not easy, they really defended the goal they had.

"We didn't have the biggest chances, maybe one or two. For tonight it might not be enough but it's still our situation. When we go to Salzburg, if we had done it tonight we would try to win there, so it's still our goal.

"They closed the centre so we needed to come from the wing. The plan is one thing but the boys have to execute it, and they crossed too early. We take that, it was always a hard one."

Klopp's concern over his side's Champions League hopes was compounded by an injury to key midfielder Fabinho, as he admitted he was concerned for the Brazilian after he hobbled out of the game after just 19 minutes.

"The biggest things is the Fabinho injury, that's massive," added Klopp. "He is a really hard one and couldn't continue.

"I don't want to say what I expect, because I hope in the moment it’s not that serious, but we'll know more maybe tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow. We'll see."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson attempted to be a little more upbeat about his side's hopes of progress, as he insisted they are ready to take on a free-scoring Salzburg side that pushed the Reds all the way in a thrilling game that finished 4-3 to the home side at Anfield last month.

"We'd have liked to have won tonight to finish the job off. Napoli made it difficult. We're still in a decent position," insisted Henderson.

"They're a good team with good players. There were times when we played good stuff. We were searching for the second one but couldn't find it. In the second half I thought there was only one team who was going to win, but we didn't get that second goal this time."

Liverpool have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 games in all competitions, with the muted response to the final whistle at Anfield confirming the home fans are concerned about the form of Klopp's Premier League table-toppers.

