Odds stacked against Barca – tonight and in game’s high-stakes future

When Ronald Koeman was informed Neymar would miss this grand reunion with Barcelona, it didn’t actually change his planning for a game he sees as a Champions League lifeline.

It doesn’t really change the scale of the challenge, either, as Paris Saint-Germain lead 4-1.

That isn’t because of any perceived failure on the Brazilian’s part, or the argument that the transfer hasn’t been worth it. It actually proves it has been entirely worth it.

Barcelona are just one club feeling far greater consequences from that signing than the embarrassing loss of a single megastar.

Much has been made of how one of the greater motivations of the Neymar deal was “shorting the market” because PSG’s owners knew, in the long run, only a handful of clubs would be able to compete if fees and wages were forced up.

One connected source has said there was another element to this. It was the calculation that a lot of other clubs “would try and keep up but bankrupt themselves in the process”.

This is almost exactly what has happened to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

You only had to look at their benches for the first legs, particularly compared to PSG or Manchester City. Madrid’s was, well, like a Spanish youth team: Mariano Diaz; Sergio Arribas; Antonio Blanco; Miguel Gutierrez.

The Spanish champions had a lot of injuries, sure, but it reflects something deeper. So does the situation. The effects of the Covid-19 crisis have only hastened a shift that had already been well under way since July 2017.

It can be seen in City’s supremacy, in PSG’s surge, and in Gazprom and Emirates branding being brandished everywhere.

Many clubs – such as Arsenal – should really be asking themselves moral questions over their commercial relationship with the Dubai airline in the wake of the Princess Latifa controversy. They won’t.

The depressing reality is that such deals are needed to keep up in this new Covid-constrained, State-stretched football world. It is why Madrid are now courting Saudi Arabian sponsorship.

The situation is summed up by the circumstances of so many star players.

One figure who has worked with Leo Messi says he basically only has four options – “stay at Barca, go to City or PSG, or accept a significant wage reduction”. It is the same for many, including the two great successors.

The next step for Barca and Madrid would usually be obvious, after all. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland would go to one of each, creating a new star rivalry for football’s greatest club rivalry.

Madrid are hopeful they can eventually figure out a financial plan to sign one of them, but others are highly doubtful. Could Madrid or Barca really pay what it takes? The Spanish giants are being stretched at both ends.

It isn’t difficult to see where this is going if the current situation remains. PSG, City and maybe United and Chelsea will be the clubs paying the top contracts, with everyone else striving to keep pace – or forced to accept new realities.

That reality was set in motion by the Neymar transfer. His absence means it is of course possible Barca pull off another miracle tonight. That’s football. Anything can happen in any one game, as Koeman stressed on the eve of this second leg at Parc des Princes.

For the future, though, only one reality currently looks likely. That is PSG and City running the game, and everyone else striving to keep up. It’s going to be a lot more difficult to overcome than a 4-1 deficit.

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona

Live, BT Sport 3, 8.0