‘Nothing to say’ – Pep Guardiola remains tight-lipped after tunnel melee mars win at Atletico Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had "nothing to say" on the ugly scenes which marred his side's Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

City claimed a hard-fought draw at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate but the match ended in rancour and bitterness with scuffles on the field and in the tunnel.

First a melee involving numerous players from both sides broke out on the field after Felipe kicked Phil Foden.

Amongst the trouble Atletico defender Stefan Savic pulled unused City substitute Jack Grealish's hair after the pair exchanged words. Felipe was sent off for his involvement.

The problems continued after the teams left the field with players needing to be separated in the tunnel. TV footage showed objects being thrown and police reportedly became involved to restore order.

Asked about the incidents in his post-match press conference, Guardiola simply said he had "nothing to say".

Pressed further in relation to a head injury sustained by Foden in another poor challenge from Felipe in the first half, Guardiola said: "I don't talk about referees or the opponents either."

There was also a suggestion Guardiola had liquid thrown at him as he headed for the tunnel.

He said: "Everyone saw the action but I have nothing to say."

Guardiola preferred to focus on the determined effort of his players to claim a result amid fierce provocation and an intimidating atmosphere.

"They pushed us a lot," Guardiola said. "Atletico were excellent in the second half and we forgot to play. We were in big trouble and they had chances to score.

"We had one or two clear chances in the first half but in the second half of the second leg they were much better. But at the same time we defended with everything.

"We had to adapt. We could not have the ball and we felt the pressure. We are in the semi-finals and it is an incredible achievement for our club."

BT Sport pundits were less reserved, with Rio Ferdinand calling both Felipe and Savic “embarrassing” for their behaviour.

Owen Hargreaves and Joleon Lescott expressed surprise that VAR had not alerted the referee to Savic’s actions in the melee.

“It’s not hard to see that when it’s your only job to see that,” Lescott said. “He’s head-butted someone, he’s pulled someone’s hair. Not in the space of 90 minutes but in the space of 90 seconds.

“I don’t understand what VAR is there for if not to correct that decision.”

Hargreaves added: “Savic is delighted with the yellow card. He’s thinking, ‘I’ll take that’. I think the emotional control of the City players through the whole bit of chaos was brilliant.”

Ferdinand said: “You have to commend the way City dealt with that situation. It’s difficult in those moments.

“Forget the crowd, those moments when you’re trying to get to the end and you’re being antagonised, you’ve got someone in front of you poking, poking, poking you all the time. They’ve managed to come away without anyone getting too involved.

“We heard about something after the game but the game is finished then. For Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling especially – Phil is a young boy and it’s a good experience for him in some ways.”

Hargreaves credited Guardiola for the composure shown by City’s players.

“I think it comes from Pep,” he said. “I think if it’s not Pep managing them someone would have snapped but I’m sure he’s said to them we cannot afford to get a red card. All of those players behaved.

“I think if it was someone in one of our teams they’d have bit back but Pep has told them all the fine details.”