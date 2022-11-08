| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nightmare draws for English clubs whets appetite for next European stages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: David Klein/Reuters Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Luke Edwards

Liverpool and Manchester United were both handed nightmare draws in the first knockout round of the Champions League and Europa League as they were paired with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Liverpool’s meeting with Real will be a mouth-watering repeat of last season’s final, which Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 after starting the game as favourites. It is not the last-16 tie Klopp or Real manager Carlo Ancelotti would have wanted and defeat would be a major blow for either side.

Most Watched

Privacy