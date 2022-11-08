Nightmare draws for English clubs whets appetite for next European stages

Liverpool and Manchester United were both handed nightmare draws in the first knockout round of the Champions League and Europa League as they were paired with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Liverpool’s meeting with Real will be a mouth-watering repeat of last season’s final, which Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 after starting the game as favourites. It is not the last-16 tie Klopp or Real manager Carlo Ancelotti would have wanted and defeat would be a major blow for either side.

It is also the price Liverpool will have to pay for finishing second behind Napoli in Group A, which was largely caused by the 4-1 defeat they suffered in Naples in the opening round of fixtures in September.

Klopp, though, tried to put a positive spin on the draw, insisting it was the sort of game that should excite rather than worry fans and players alike.

“The first thing we can say about this draw is it is proper Champions League,” Klopp said. “This is a tie that speaks for itself and one that we should all be excited about.

“I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals, but it is not so often our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie.

“Real’s European record is the best around. But ours is not too bad. On top of this, we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means. It is a really good draw; a really exciting draw. The games are still a few months away, but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games.”

United’s worst-case scenario also came true, after they failed to score a second goal in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last week that meant they finished second in their Europa League group.

That forced them into a knockout round play-off against one of the teams dropping into the competition from the Champions League.

Barcelona managed to secure only third spot behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Group C, losing three of their six games, with just two wins over Czech side Viktoria Plzen to show for their efforts. But Barca are still top of La Liga after Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss to Rayo Vallecano last night.

Barca will also be motivated to do well in the Europa League, given their Champions League exit, although boss Xavi was less than enthused about facing Erik ten Hag’s side.

“It is the most difficult opponent once again,” he said. “But we will look forward to it. They are an historic side, they have grown a lot with the arrival of Ten Hag, they have great players. It’s the worst draw we could have got. Once again, no luck.”

The winners of the play-off round will then be drawn in the last 16 to face one of eight teams who topped their Europa League group, including Arsenal.

There was a kinder-looking draw for Premier League champions Manchester City, who will take on RB Leipzig.

Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager, will relish a return to Italy to take on AC Milan, having enjoyed success as the manager of city rivals Inter.

Spurs will believe they have an excellent chance of progressing against the Serie A champions, given they were beaten home and away by Chelsea in the group stage.

As for Graham Potter’s stumbling side, they will take on Borussia Dortmund and will have to rediscover their form before that tie against a team only narrowly beaten by City at the Etihad before securing a draw in Germany.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16

(First Leg February 14-22, second leg March 7-15)

Leipzig v Manchester City; Club Brugge v Benfica; Liverpool v Real Madrid; AC Milan v Tottenham; Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli; Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea; Inter Milan v Porto; Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich.

​EUROPA LEAGUE PLAY-OFF ROUND

(First leg February 16, second leg February 23)

Barcelona v Manchester United; Juventus v Nantes; Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland; Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes; Ajax v Union Berlin; Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco; Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven; Salzburg v Roma.