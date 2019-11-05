Niall Quinn believes priorities may change at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola focuses on the big prize

NIALL Quinn suspects Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would pick Champions League glory over another Premier League title this season, as the countdown to Sunday's title showdown between Liverpool and City at Anfield gathers momentum.

City face Serie A side Atalanta tomorrow night looking to book their place in the last-16 of Europe's elite competition with two games to spare in their Group C campaign and former City striker Quinn suspects that Guardiola's gaze may already be turning to the Champions League final in Istanbul in May.

Liverpool will head into the final international break of 2019 with a massive nine-point lead at the top of the table if they beat City on Sunday and Virgin Media Sport analyst Quinn has told us that his old club needs European glory to cement themselves as giants of the modern game.

"I think the Champions League is the one City want more than anything else now," Quinn said in an exclusive interview. "Considering the position they find themselves in as they trail Liverpool in the Premier League, that appetite to win the Champions League may intensify this season.

"The owners will want to win the Champions League, Guardiola will want to add that to the trophy collection and as a former City player, that is the trophy I would pick this season if I had a choice."

"It's going to be very hard to win the Champions League and Premier League from where City are now, so it might be that the European trophy is the one they will go after.

"Managers will always say they want to win their domestic title and I've heard Guardiola say that again this season, but something tells me that this new Manchester City needs a gold star on their badge for winning the Champions League to really put them on the map.

"They have been so close in recent years, with last season's quarter-final defeat against Tottenham highlighting the fine margins that come into play when you reach the decisive stages of these big European games.

"There is no doubt that City firing on all cylinders are good enough to win the Champions League and that has been the case for the last couple of seasons."

Niall Quinn believes Man City need Champions League glory. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Quinn suspects Guardiola will rest star names in their European game as City prepare for the Premier League title showdown with Liverpool on Sunday.

"We have often asked whether the Champions League games will affect a Premier League game, but the roles are reversed this week," he added.

"This massive Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday means so much to both sides and it would not surprise me to see both Liverpool and City resting players for what should be reasonably comfortable games in the Champions League with an eye on this massive contest at the weekend.

"Teams are prepared so differently these days and everything is fine-tuned and analysed in such a scientific way that managers have so much more information to work with than they had in my days as a player.

"They can see who might need a rest and can take them out of the firing line to get them ready for the game that really matters and we might see that this week.

"The big factor this week that Liverpool are playing on Tuesday and City are playing the following night. That extra day could be a factor when we come to Sunday, especially as they are playing away from home and will not get back until early on Thursday morning."

