Niall Quinn announces his return to punditry as Virgin Media Sport launches Champions League coverage

Ireland legend Niall Quinn will return to TV punditry in a new role covering European football with Virgin Media Sport, the channel announced at its launch this morning.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland striker spent several years working as a commentator and pundit with Sky Sports in the UK before leaving the post a year ago.

A new dedicated sports channel created as part of an extensive re-branding of TV3, Virgin Media Sport will provide live coverage of Champions League and Europa League games for the 2018/19 season.

Quinn will be joined on the panel by former teammate Kevin Kilbane, and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

In addition, Tuesday's Champions League matches will be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media One, which will also broadcast the finals of both the Champions League and Europa League.

The channel is set to launch on 18th September and will also carry live coverage of the Champions Cup and Six Nations rugby, with former Ireland stars Shane Horgan and Ronan O'Gara fronting the panel.

Online Editors