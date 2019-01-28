Neymar set to miss Champions League clash against Manchester United after latest injury update

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed it will be 'super difficult' for his star man Neymar to recover in time to play against Manchester United in the Champions League next month.

PSG's Brazilian attacking superstar is nursing a foot injury sustained against Strasbourg in the French Cup on Wednesday night, with Tuchel confirming Neymar is unlikely to recover for the tie against United.

According to Le Parisien, X-rays have shown a fracture line on the fifth metatarsal which the Brazil forward had an operation on last year.

Tuchel maintained there had not yet been a full diagnosis, but accepted Neymar would most likely be ruled out of contention for the first leg of their last-16 European tie at Old Trafford on February 12.

"It's going to be very difficult, that is clear," the PSG coach told reporters. "I do not have confirmation of a new diagnosis. As I explained yesterday (Saturday), it's too early to talk about a return date.

"We have to wait for the first week, which is very important, and its reaction to treatment. Only after that can we be more precise, but it's going to be very difficult (for the United match). It is not a secret."

Reports in Brazil suggest Neymar may be forced to consider surgery to overcome his latest injury problem, which would also rule him out of the second leg of the clash against United in early March.

Despite Neymar's absence, French champions PSG maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a comfortable 4-1 win over Rennes on Sunday.

Online Editors