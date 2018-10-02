'Never lose your dignity' - Jose Mourinho uses his programme notes to send a message to his Man United players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged his players not to lose their dignity, as they look to bounce back from a turbulent start to the season.

United's 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham on Saturday again saw Mourinho question that attitude of some of his star names once again, after a game that saw him substitute club record signing Paul Pogba.

With pressure mounting on the United boss and rumours mounting that he may be close to losing his job, he used his programme notes for Tuesday night's Champions League game against Valencia to offer up a storm warning to his players.

"All my life I have followed certain golden rules," he wrote. "One of them is that a team can lose matches - that is just a part of football - but the team must never, ever lose its dignity.

"That leads to another pair of golden rules which must be followed: the team is always more important than the individual, and the crest on the chest is more important than the name on the back of the shirt."

Those comments follow on from Mourinho's interview with the club's official website, as he again pointed to the attitude of his players a day after claiming 'some care more than others' amid what has developed into a major crisis for United.

"I prefer to say that the players' attitude is the most important thing and then from the supporters I cannot ask for any more," he stated. "I cannot ask for more than they are giving at home. Away with bad results, I cannot ask for more. I think it's time for the people on the pitch to show them [the fans] that they love the club as much as the fans.

"The game is difficult enough without trying to add some more ingredients to the game. It's a difficult game, we have to win if we want to be in a fantastic position and we shouldn't lose if we want to stay at least in control of our situation."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that thousands of seats remain unsold for the Valencia game, with supporters not inspired to get behind Mourinho and his players after their worst start to a season in 29 years.

