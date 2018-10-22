Cristiano Ronaldo has once again denied allegations that he raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again denied allegations that he raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

'My lawyers are confident and I am too' - Cristiano Ronaldo quizzed on rape allegation ahead of Old Trafford return

The Juventus star has come under fire after German publication Der Spiegel revealed that Ronaldo reached a settlement with American woman Kathyrn Mayorga over an encounter almost ten years ago.

Juventus released a statement after the allegations were published backing their player but sponsors have been more circumspect, with Nike - who signed Ronaldo to a lifetime contract - saying they were 'deeply concerned' by the allegation.

The Italian side face Man United in the Champions League tomorrow night, with Ronaldo set to return to Old Trafford, a ground where he enjoyed huge success with the Red Devils.

The five-time Champions League winner spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow's encounter and was asked about the allegations at the end of the press conference.

"I'm a happy man," Ronaldo said.

"We did the statement two weeks ago. Of course I'm not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too. The most important thing is that I enjoy football and enjoy life. I have people who take care of my life. The truth always come in the first position."

Ronaldo added that he expects Manchester United to provide a tough test in Tuesday night's Champions League clash, but believes Juventus will prevail.

The United great returns to Old Trafford with the Italian champions for the Group H showdown.

He said at a press conference: "It will be a difficult game. Manchester are a good team, they play at home and it will be tough for us. But we have our weapons.

"I know it's going to be tough, but I think we have a chance. We have to respect Manchester United, because they have a fantastic team, they have an experienced coach, but I expect Juve to win the game."

Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford as an opposition player before, scoring to help Real Madrid knock Sir Alex Ferguson's side out of the Champions League in 2013.

"It is special for me to return to Manchester," added Ronaldo, who left the Spanish capital for Turin in the summer.

"Here I have many memories of victories and affection and in particular with Sir Alex Ferguson, to whom I send a big hug. He is a person who helped me so much."

Online Editors