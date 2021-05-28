‘My confidence was gone but I could never really hide away from trying’

Timo Werner pauses momentarily as he thinks about whether he will volunteer to take a penalty if Chelsea’s Champions League final against Manchester City goes to a shoot-out.

“That’s a good and hard question, but in the end I think... yeah, I would,” he says. “Because maybe it’s worse that you don’t shoot and say, ‘Ah no, I have fear’ and let your team-mates down. That’s worse than to take a penalty and to miss it in the end. Because you take the responsibility and you try.”

Werner has scored three penalties in Chelsea’s run to the Champions League final, but missed the last spot-kick he took for the club, in the FA Cup against Luton Town in January.

And given the nature of Werner’s first season at Chelsea, during which, by his own admission, he suffered a crisis of confidence in front of goal, it would be understandable if the German decided to stand aside in the event of a shoot-out.

But that is not Werner, and his reply underlines his determination to keep going, to keep putting himself in position, to never hide and his refusal to give up on his Chelsea career. As did his willingness to fulfil a request to undertake his first extended English interview at the end of what he describes as “in terms of scoring, the worst season”.

“When you don’t try, you will never come back to the feeling of how to score and your confidence will never come back,” he says. “I could say, ‘OK, I stay away from the goal and I stop trying to score. And then next year I maybe go to another club and I will try there from zero’. But that’s not my ambition, I want to be a very good striker at every team where I play, so I want to be a good striker now at Chelsea.

“That’s my ambition, to say, ‘I want to score, I want to go there where the ball is dropping in front of the goal’. I never was like this, to say, ‘I’m scared now to score’. Of course, maybe I was scared, but in the moment when I had the ball already on my feet to score. Then maybe this fear came because I was not self-confident enough.”

Werner was not short of self-confidence when he signed for Chelsea for £47.5 million last June, following a season in which he had scored 28 Bundesliga goals for RB Leipzig. The early signs at Stamford Bridge were encouraging, as he netted eight goals in nine games after opening his Chelsea account against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup in September.

But the 25-year-old can identify the exact moment things started to go wrong, as he returned from an international break with Germany and went 14 Premier League games without scoring.

“I had these two or three games after the international break where I missed a lot of chances and that was in my head, and after this my confidence was gone. It was like a period where in my head I was going crazy because I missed those chances.

“Sometimes when you come to a new club, you know that everybody has big expectations for you and they want you to score the goals for the club. So maybe that was too much in my head, that I have to score every game, or be the man who scores all the goals.”

Things got so bad for Werner that he revealed how a missed chance early in a game could write off an entire match for him, but he also believes that the Champions League semi-final second-leg victory over Real Madrid, in which he scored, proves he is overcoming his problems. “I had one game, I can’t remember the exact game but it was in the middle of the season, where I missed a chance in the third minute. The game was gone for me.

“Now, for example, Real Madrid in the semi-final, I scored a goal and because my shoulder was offside, they disallowed the goal. Two or three months ago, it would be in my head, ‘Why, why, why’ and the game would be gone. Now, I play my game and 15 minutes later, I scored.

“That’s the thing I learned and that’s the thing for the next season. Maybe I should put a tick next to this season and now the Champions League final is not anymore this season, it’s like a bonus game. So it’s something different and I’m glad that the season is over, that the things are gone now and next season I know where I have to improve and what I have to do to be better.”

Coronavirus restrictions made it hard for Werner to try to relax and forget about his bad run in front of goal, while head coach Thomas Tuchel stopped him from staying behind to do extra finishing practice at the club’s training ground.

“No he didn’t [let me do extra practice],” says Werner. “I had a lot of managers when it was not so easy to score, say, ‘OK, come we practise outside to give you a better feeling’. But also there is Thomas, who says, ‘You scored your whole life. But it doesn’t come because you practise every day, it comes because you were calm, you had your head free and you know what you do because you have this instinct to score’.

“It’s maybe the worst thing that you think too much, ‘OK, when I get the ball now, I want to hit it in the right corner’. No, when you get the ball, you shoot the ball and you know exactly where it goes. Maybe that’s the point he wanted to get through to me, that I don’t have to practise all the time to get the feeling back.

“I was not alone at home in lockdown, because I live with my girlfriend, but it was just us two and, of course, then you think more about it. Because when you go out, for example, with your friends or some players in the evening and you eat something, it’s something different to sitting at home and taking Deliveroo in front of your TV, and then you think about it again because you have no other distractions or things to change it. Maybe it made it worse, but still it should not be an excuse.”

Part of the difficulty of judging Werner’s first season at Chelsea is that it has not been a write-off. He became the first player since Eden Hazard to hit double figures for goals and assists in his first campaign for the club and Tuchel’s side are more dangerous with him in it.

But Werner does not dispute that he will ultimately be judged on goals, and is honest enough to admit that in that respect he has fallen short.

“I think a lot of people’s expectations for me, outside the club but also inside the club, were very high because of my goalscoring record. I also assisted many goals last year in my old club, but I think the main reason why they brought me here in the club is to score, and maybe at the end 12 goals and six goals in the Premier League, that’s not good enough. You have to say that I have 12 goals and 15 assists or something like that in every competition and 27 goal contributions.

“That’s not so bad in what’s maybe my unluckiest season, maybe my worst season I’ve had for many years. If I’m scoring next season, hopefully, maybe people will become happier with me.”

Chelsea fans showed their appreciation of Werner in the last home game of the season, for which 8,000 supporters were allowed into Stamford Bridge, by singing his name to the tune of Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough.

That support put an extra spring in his step and Werner is adamant that he will not look to leave Chelsea this summer, even though the club will attempt to sign a new striker.

“That helped me a lot and it really gave me a push in the game. I thought it was much easier to run, to go into duels, to keep the ball, to try to score. Of course, it gave me that little bit of power that maybe I had lost in the last few months.”

Asked if he wants to stay at Chelsea, Werner says: “I don’t think about leaving the club this year, for sure not. And also for the next year because I think we have a very good team.”

Werner is careful not to say that winning the Champions League would make up for all his missed chances, but it would write his place into Chelsea history and offer a different perspective on his first season.

“That would be the best ending of the season, for me, to win this trophy. I don’t care if I score at the weekend if we win. Yes, I help the team and if I score I’m very happy.



“I don’t want to say the rest [of the season] would not mean anything anymore, but, yeah, at the end when you win this cup, I think no fan or no supporter would say, ‘Ah but this guy had a bad season’.

“No, at the end, they say, ‘We won the Champions League and this is a f**king great team’.”

