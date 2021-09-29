| 13.5°C Dublin

More bad news for Solskjaer: Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ban extended to two Champions League games

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Leicester and Napoli have been fined £17,250 and £13,000 respectively following crowd trouble during their Champions League draw at the King Power Stadium.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Related topics

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy