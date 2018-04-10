Mohamed Salah reacts to Liverpool knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League

Mohamed Salah has said he was proud of how Liverpool fought back after “struggling” at the beginning of their match against Manchester City.

Liverpool reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after recovering from conceding a goal inside two minutes against City to win 2-1.

Liverpool reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after recovering from conceding a goal inside two minutes against City to win 2-1.

Gabriel Jesus' early goal raised belief inside Etihad Stadium that the comeback was on, with Liverpool having won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield last week. But Salah ended those dreams in the second-half when he collected a loose ball, rounded goalkeeper Ederson and deftly chipped in the equalizer in the 56th for his 39th goal of the season.

With City now needing four goals in barely half an hour to advance, Liverpool knew a spot in the last four for the first time in 10 years was there for the taking. Firmino made sure of it by curling in the team's second goal in the 77th. And Salah said he was proud of how Liverpool responded to a tough start.

“They were pressing high and had lots of chances, so at the beginning we struggled,” he admitted after the match. “But we came back and fought hard to get the result. “I’ve changed my position many teams but we play as a team and everyone gives 100%. We are happy with the result.

“I’ve said many times I play for the team and I try to score to help them win the game – that’s the most important thing for me.”

