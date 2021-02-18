Mbappe steps into Messi’s boots with brutal dismantling of Barca

There was a moment in Paris Saint-Germain’s thrashing of Barcelona, shortly after half-time, when it seemed to dawn on Kylian Mbappe that he was comfortably the best player on the pitch. It was becoming abundantly clear that Barcelona could not get near him, so the Frenchman decided to put on his dancing shoes.

What followed was an exhibition of physical power and technical ability, as Mbappe began to toy with some of the most illustrious players on the planet. There were back-heels, flicked passes and step-overs, the ball rolled from one foot to the other before anyone in a Barcelona shirt could understand what on earth was happening to them.

In one move, Mbappe shifted past Lionel Messi, held off Pedri, knocked the ball to the left of Sergio Busquets and then collected it on his right. Even when Barcelona tried to foul him, with Gerard Pique clinging desperately to the Frenchman’s shirt like a grandparent trying to stop a runaway toddler, Mbappe still held them off.

And that is before we come to his three goals, each finished with a ruthlessness that would have felt familiar to Messi, watching in growing despair at the other end of the pitch. Messi’s time is coming to an end, at Barcelona and at the top of the game, and this was a brutal reminder that even the very brightest of talents will ultimately fade.

Eleven years separate Messi and Mbappe, who is just getting started despite already having three league titles and a World Cup triumph to his name. Just as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the 2010s, Mbappe will surely go on to dominate the 2020s. It no longer feels accurate to say he is the future. Clearly, he is the present.

Unfortunately for Messi, a Champions League thrashing is nothing new for Barcelona. This broken club, with its chaotic finances and unbalanced squad, has long since lost its aura in European competition. Roma and Liverpool helped to shatter the mystique in 2018 and 2019, before Bayern Munich administered that 8-2 humbling last season.

There was something different about PSG’s victory, though. Liverpool and Bayern defeated Barcelona because they played as a cohesive team against a collection of brilliant individuals. PSG were excellent as a group too, but they also had the best individual. When was the last time one of Barcelona’s opponents could say that?

Mbappe’s brilliance meant there was no need to discuss the absent Neymar, missing through injury. The Brazilian remains the leading man in this PSG side by reputation and profile, but he too is being outshone. No one can escape from Mbappe, and it might be some time before anyone catches him up.

“The best players always have absolute confidence,” said Mauricio Pochettino, savouring his first major win as PSG’s manager.

“Kylian was feeling calm. He said to me yesterday, ‘how many times have you won at Camp Nou?’ I said, ‘once, with Espanyol’. He told me, ‘tomorrow you will win a second’. That’s why he is a top player.”

The last opposition player to score a Champions League hat-trick at Barcelona was Andriy Shevchenko in 1997, before Mbappe had been born.

At the age of 22, Mbappe has scored Champions League goals at Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona. He has also scored in a World Cup final, and has now reached 20 goals in each of the last five seasons.

Inevitably the speculation around his future will continue after this showing. His current deal expires in the summer of 2022, and he has said he is “thinking very hard” about whether or not to sign a new one. Lots of teams would like him, but how many can afford him?

Barcelona certainly can’t, which must feel like another blow for a club that is taking a heavy beating on and off the field. They have grown used to having the world’s best player in their ranks, although it did not feel that way when Mbappe came to town.