Tottenham will be without World Cup winner Hugo Lloris and England midfielder Dele Alli for Tuesday night's Champions League opener against Inter Milan.

Tottenham will be without World Cup winner Hugo Lloris and England midfielder Dele Alli for Tuesday night's Champions League opener against Inter Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino explains why Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld were omitted from Spurs' squad for Inter Milan game

The club have announced that France goalkeeper Lloris will miss out with a thigh injury and Alli with a hamstring strain - fellow midfielder Moussa Sissoko is sidelined by a similar problem - in Italy.

Spurs tweeted shortly before their pre-match press conference in Milan: "@dele_official (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (thigh) and @MoussaSissoko (hamstring) all remain unavailable due to injury."

All three players missed Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool as a result of their injuries.

Speaking at the press conference, Denmark international Christian Eriksen said he is happy to be a focus for Inter.

He said: "It's good if they look at me. There are nine or 10 other players who can take advantage of that, so that's good.

"Of course, I've grown up to it by now, I'm used to the pressure of trying to create something, but again, it's a team performance and for me to play, it has to go through the team.

"It's good they are focused on me. There are 10 other players who can do the job."

Asked if the World Cup had taken its toll on him and his team-mates, Eriksen added: "Personally, I don't feel tired.

"Of course it's always fun to be at the World Cup and there have been so many players going to the World Cup, going so far, so that's an achievement for the club itself.

"But I think all the players are fit and fresh to play. Even from 21 days off, you can feel fresh again to start."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sprang something of a surprise when he revealed that defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld had not travelled with the squad.

He said: "With a calf injury, Hugo Lloris is still out; Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko are still injured and they are in London.

"For a technical decision, Kieran Tripper and Toby Alderweireld are there too."

Asked if Tripper and Alderweireld were injured, Pochettino said: "It was a technical decision. You can find it in the dictionary, technical decision. Maybe tactical also on the pitch, yes, it's tactical too.

"But it's a technical decision. You cannot bring 25 players and can only play 11 and seven on the bench. That is the reason."

Online Editors