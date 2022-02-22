| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Manchester United in ‘chaos’ at all levels as they turn to Champions League to save season

Miguel Delaney

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted by interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick at Elland Road on Sunday. Expand

Close

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted by interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick at Elland Road on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted by interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick at Elland Road on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted by interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick at Elland Road on Sunday.

If some figures at Manchester had their way, Diego Simeone would be overseeing the English team tomorrow, rather than Atletico Madrid.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have made repeated overtures in the last decade, and even wondered if he’d be available as late as November last year. Simeone has never been interested due to his emotional investment in Atletico, although it’s fair to wonder whether he has any regrets right now.

Most Watched

Privacy