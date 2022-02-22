‘Manchester United have evolved under Ralf Rangnick' - Diego Simeone braces Atletico for ‘very difficult game’

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is pictured during a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Diego Simeone believes Manchester United are one of the best teams in the world right now, with the Atletico Madrid manager saying it is difficult to find weaknesses in Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Red Devils are in the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against the reigning LaLiga champions at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico are long since out of the domestic title race like visitors United, who brought in Rangnick as interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit in November.

The Old Trafford giants are a work in progress but Simeone has been impressed by them.

"We're facing one of the best teams in the world in the last 14 games, if I'm not mistaken," Simeone said. "They've just lost one.

"With the new manager, Ralf Rangnick, it's given the team solidity, teamwork, commitment.

"We can see what Manchester United was always like. They've evolved since the new manager arrived, they're already fourth in the league.

"It's an intense, dynamic team, very brave, with very good forwards, very good footballers overall and who try to make a huge effort to try and unite the huge talents they have in 11 players.

"It's going to be a very difficult game, as every Champions League game is. But we have a lot of anticipation to play in our stadium in front of our fans and we're lucky to play the last 16 at home because we couldn't play that, we couldn't do that last year."

Atletico were hit on the eve of the game by news that captain Koke will miss the first leg against a side that Simeone talked up during the pre-match press conference.

"The team is much more compact, it's stronger," the Argentinian said. "They have a solidity at the back, they're a very physical team with the central defenders and the midfield they've got.

"They are really strong and it's really, really difficult to find vulnerabilities there.

"I always assess the virtues of our rival, but of course we will try to find a way to try and hurt them, try and find our way to the goal, if you like."