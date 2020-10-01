Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda and UEFA General Secretary and Director of Football Giorgio Marchetti during the Champions League group stage draw in Geneva, Switzerland

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have discovered their Champions League fate after this evening's draw in Geneva, Switzerland.

Last year's winner Liverpool have been drawn alongside Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in Group D.

Manchester United, back in the tournament after finishing third in last season's Premier League, have been handed a tough draw as they will face clash season's finalists Paris St Germain, as well as last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig and crack Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been drawn alongside Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille in Group C.

While Chelsea will take on Europa League winners Sevilla, Russian side Krasnodar and French debutants Rennes in Group E.

Group B will see a battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Barcelona will take on Juventus, as well as Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev and Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Champions League draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Moenchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax Amsterdam, Atalanta, FC Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

