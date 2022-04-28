Manchester United fined for fans throwing objects at Diego Simeone in Champions League loss

Manchester United have been fined by European governing body UEFA after fans threw objects at Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone last month.

United must pay €10,000 after Simeone was targeted while heading for the tunnel following his side’s 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford on March 15, a result which secured a 2-1 aggregate win for Atletico in the round of 16 tie.

The fine was announced in the latest update from UEFA’s disciplinary body, which also issued fines to Liverpool and Rangers.

Rangers were hit hardest, required to pay a total of 46,250 euros (£38,900) after fans lit fireworks and the club was held responsible for a late kick-off during their 1-0 Europa League loss to Braga on April 7. Rangers turned the tie around with a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at Ibrox.

Liverpool have been fine €10,000 due to a late kick-off in their 3-1 Champions League win over Benfica in Portugal on April 5, with manager Jurgen Klopp given a warning.