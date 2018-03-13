Manchester United crash out of Champions League as Sevilla stun Mourinho's men at Old Trafford
Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 - Sevilla win 2-1 on aggregate
Manchester United have crashed out of the Champions League following a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho's men showed little ambition in an attacking capacity at and with the match hanging in the balance at 0-0 on aggregate, Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder pounced twice in four minutes after the break.
The first came in the 74th minute courtesy of a tidy finish into the bottom corner and four minutes later the same man bundled over the line after sloppy defending from United.
Romelu Lukaku did pull one back for United but it was too little, too late.
More to follow...
Online Editors
