Manchester United confirm Europa League match will go ahead while City’s Champions League tie also to get green light

Manchester United have confirmed their Europa League trip to Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.

The Red Devils are the first UK club to confirm they will fulfil their European fixture next week, following this weekend’s Premier League postponements.

“Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova,” read a United statement.

“Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are traveling to support the team in Chisinau.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as scheduled.

The Premier League winners are due to take on the German side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening in the European competition’s second round of group fixtures.

There has been no official confirmation from organisers UEFA but it is understood that if there are no policing issues, fixtures are expected to be played.

Liverpool, Rangers and Chelsea are also due to play at home in the competition next week.