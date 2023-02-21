| 12.2°C Dublin

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session before Leipzig clash

Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City&rsquo;s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA) Expand

Close

Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City&rsquo;s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Andy Hampson

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte were not involved as Manchester City trained in front of the media ahead of their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

The Premier League champions face the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany on Wednesday.

The absence of playmaker De Bruyne and defender Laporte from a training session on Tuesday morning raised questions over their availability for the game.

Aymeric Laporte also did not participate in the session (Tim Goode/PA) Expand

Close

Aymeric Laporte also did not participate in the session (Tim Goode/PA)

Aymeric Laporte also did not participate in the session (Tim Goode/PA)

Aymeric Laporte also did not participate in the session (Tim Goode/PA)

Both players featured in Saturday’s frustrating Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest, with Laporte playing the full 90 minutes and De Bruyne substituted two minutes from time.

John Stones was also not present for the session, which was held in Manchester prior to the squad travelling, as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to hold his pre-match press conference and provide a squad update on arrival in Germany late in the afternoon.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Related topics

More On Manchester City

Most Watched

Privacy