Manchester City’s Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as scheduled.

The Premier League winners are due to take on the German side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening in the European competition’s second round of group fixtures.

There has been no official confirmation from organisers UEFA but it is understood that if there are no policing issues, fixtures are expected to be played.

Liverpool, Rangers and Chelsea are also due to play at home in the competition next week.