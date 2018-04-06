Manchester City team bus stopped outside Anfield to tend to injured road accident victim hours after pre-match attack

City's team bus, with players and coaching staff on board, parked close to the Arkles pub for around 25 minutes so club medics could tend to a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred close to where the team's original coach was subjected to an attack by Liverpool fans before the game.

Significant damage was caused to City's bus as fans threw missiles including bottles, cans and fireworks on its journey to the stadium.

The attack began close to the Arkles pub on Arkles Lane, where Liverpool fans had gathered in their thousands, and continued as the bus turned onto Anfield Road. Visibility was also poor due to red smoke from flares.