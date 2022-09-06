| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Manchester City must conquer Europe to get proper recognition

Mastering the psychology of two-legged knockout format is critical for Pep Guardiola’s men

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and performance analysis coach Carles Planchart during a training session yesterday at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Expand
Pep Expand

Close

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and performance analysis coach Carles Planchart during a training session yesterday at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and performance analysis coach Carles Planchart during a training session yesterday at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA

Pep

Pep

/

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and performance analysis coach Carles Planchart during a training session yesterday at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA

Mark Critchley

Manchester City have arguably been the best team in European football over the past five years.

There have been peaks and troughs – times when Liverpool and Bayern Munich were able to convincingly argue otherwise, points when Real Madrid and Chelsea have been the continent’s reigning champions – but perhaps unsurprisingly, the most consistently excellent side over the past half decade has been the one coached by Pep Guardiola.

Most Watched

Privacy