Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola returns to the place where his Champions League nightmares began

Richard Jolly

A return to the Allianz Arena should secure him a 10th Champions League semi-final as a manager – it may also remind him of the start of a sequence.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conference before the Champions League clash in Munich. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conference before the Champions League clash in Munich. Photo: Reuters

Pep Guardiola is a failure. By his own admission, anyway. The Manchester City manager has started to take a criticism levelled at him – or, more accurately, his Champions League record – and adopt it while mocking it.

Sometimes there can be a surreal element to Guardiola’s rationale: he deemed himself a failure last month on the grounds that Julia Roberts preferred to watch Manchester United. By any objective criteria, Guardiola is a huge success.

