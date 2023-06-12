Manchester City fans at Istanbul Airport try to make Monday's trophy parade

Anxious Man City fans at Istanbul Airport hoping for no flight delays to attend trophy parade. Manchester City fans at Istanbul Airport face a race against time to make Monday's trophy parade. Supporters are hoping for no delays as they face four-hour plus flights to Manchester, with many having to fly to London airports before making their way to Manchester by public transport. Some fans are accepting and resigned to missing the occasion, with others feeling let down by the lack of flight options to Manchester and others saying the parade should have been held on Tuesday.