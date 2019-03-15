Tottenham and Manchester City will face each other in an all-English quarter-final of the Champions League next month.

Man United face Barcelona in Champions League while Tottenham and Man City meet in All English quarter-final

Last year's beaten finalists Liverpool received arguably the most favourable draw after being paired with Porto, while Manchester United face a daunting tie against Barcelona.

United and Liverpool will meet in the semi-finals if they reach the last four, with Tottenham or Manchester City facing the winner of the quarter-final between Ajax and Juventus.

Manchester City won both of their Premier League ties with Tottenham last season and also beat Mauricio Pochettino's side at Wembley earlier in this campaign.

Manchester United's tie against Barcelona means interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will enjoy another trip to the Nou Camp, where he scored the winner in United's Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 1999.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 9 and 10, with the second legs on April 16 and 17.

Champions League quarter-Final draw

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Barcelona vs Manchester United

DATES

1st leg: 9th and 10th April

2nd leg: 16th and 17th April

Champions League semi-final draw

Tottenham vs Manchester City v Ajax vs Juventus

Barcelona vs Manchester United v Liverpool vs Porto

Press Association