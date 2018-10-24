Man United charged over pitch invaders during Juventus defeat

Manchester United have been hit with a UEFA charge for the "field invasion" in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Juventus.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to Press Association Sport that one man in his forties remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of pitch invasion the previous evening.

UEFA charged the club for "field invasion" on Wednesday afternoon. The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 22 - the week before they host their final Group H match against Young Boys.

A United spokesperson told Press Association Sport: "We will be responding to the UEFA charge and we are reviewing our pitchside security protocols in the light of the pitch incursions at last night's game."

United have avoided punishment for their late arrival at Old Trafford, and for the kick-off being two minutes 10 seconds behind schedule.

Online Editors