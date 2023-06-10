Man City v Inter Milan – Pep Guardiola’s side seek Champions League final win to complete treble
Dylan O'Connell
Kick-off at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul is 8pm Irish time.
Latest Champions League
Lautaro Martinez looking to add to World Cup glory as Inter boss aims to limit City
How Simone Inzaghi’s ageing Inter side went against grain to reach the Champions League final
Rodri’s renaissance – the midfielder left out of the final two years ago is now Manchester City’s key man
Inside Pep Guardiola’s 12-year wait to win another Champions League
The rise, fall and rise again of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana
The night Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan left a scar on Pep Guardiola's soul
Richard Jolly: How John Stones saved his Man City career – ‘As soon as you accept that ... you have killed yourself’
How Erling Haaland became the finishing touch to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City masterpiece
‘It starts 50-50’ – Kevin De Bruyne dismisses Man City’s favourites tag in Champions League final
