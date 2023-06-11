Man City fans forced to ‘urinate and vomit’ out of buses as Uefa condemned for final shambles

Manchester City fans, including the veteran television presenter John Stapleton, found themselves trapped on buses in Istanbul without access to water and toilets amid another night of organisational chaos at Uefa’s showpiece Champions League final on Saturday.

The European governing body is under fresh scrutiny the morning after City’s Champions League triumph over Inter Milan, with fans reporting horrific scenes on the buses Uefa and local organisers insisted they take to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on the outskirts of Istanbul.

City fans were forced to urinate out of windows, one eye-witness told Telegraph Sport, when drivers refused to stop for toilet breaks. The two clubs’ fans were kept separate in pre-match planning, with Inter Milan fans directed to Istanbul’s metro system, while City fans were forbidden from using it. Instead City fans were directed to a transport hub in Yenikapi outside Istanbul’s centre to take buses to the stadium.

The City fan Nick Stapleton, 35, a television journalist and son of John, said that he also saw disabled City fans stranded in gravel car parks that were impassable for wheelchairs. Many of them had to be lifted by fellow supporters with no help from the authorities organising the game. Nick was also told of a City fan who was still at the stadium around 7am the following morning, unable to get a bus direct to the airport.

The problems began when local police told City fans boarding the bus at Yenikapi that they had to throw away bottles of water they had brought with them – despite none being available on board. In the ensuing two-hour journey to cover the 16 miles to the Ataturk Stadium, Nick and John witnessed desperate supporters urinating out of windows and vomiting. On another bus, fans forced the driver to stop to allow them to urinate by the side of the road.

Nick said: “My dad has been attending City matches since 1954 but by the time we got to the stadium on Saturday night he said that this would be his last game. He is 77 and had a hip operation six weeks ago, and we could not even get access to water. After a two-hour journey, we arrived at 5.45pm for a 10pm kick-off to be told that it was last orders for drinks in the Uefa fanzone.”

Nick queued for two hours to buy water at the City end. He said that two concession stands with six staff in each, and only four card machines between both of them, were all that had been provided to service 15,000 City fans in the lower tier. Mastercard is one of Uefa’s principal sponsors.

The Stapletons, both lifelong City season ticket holders, had bought Uefa category three tickets in the stadium’s block 333 at £156 each. At the concession stand, when Nick eventually reached the front, two kofte kebabs, two bottles of water, and one can of the sponsors Pepsi, cost a total of €50 (£42.70).

“Leaving the stadium was,” Nick said, “legitimately scary”. By 12.30am after the trophy presentation, the Stapletons returned to the designated bus pick-up to take City fans back to Yenikapi, only to discover it in chaos. The only two buses there were full and the slip road back onto the gridlocked motorway was blocked with taxis. “The car parks were gravel and we saw people in wheelchairs either having to be dragged in their chairs across the surface, or taken out and carried,” Nick said.

‘The common factor is they were all Uefa games’

Father and son eventually decided they had no choice but to walk down the motorway to try to find a taxi. After a mile of wandering they found one. The journey took an hour and a half and cost €100 (£85.50). Some City fans made it through to the metro station and found the service working. Others were turned back by police instructed to keep the metro exclusively for the use of Inter fans.

Nick said: “The only way Uefa can show it cares is by spending some money to make the experience bearable for match-going fans. If they sent their delegates to experience what we go through – just for one game – they would understand. It comes down to properly funding logistics. Uefa don’t care because it knows that for many of us matches like these are a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we will do what it takes to get to the game.

“Look at what happened at the Champions League final in Paris last year and at Wembley [in 2021 at the European Championship final] and the common factor is they were all Uefa games.”

Uefa has been contacted for comment.