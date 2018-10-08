Man arrested in Rome in connection with severe assault on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Rome in connection with the severe assault on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox in April that left him in a coma.

Cox's wife Martina spoke to the Sunday Independent last weekend about the long process of rehabilitation the Dubliner must go through in order to regain his speech and mobility, with Cox still suffering from the effects of the savage attack.

In a statement released today, Merseyside Police announced that the man was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of assault following the incident outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool and Roma on 24 April.

The man appeared in court in Rome on Saturday and has been held in custody ahead of an extradition hearing.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to the incident.

Filippo Lombardi, 21 years, was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday 10 October ahead of a trial due to begin Thursday.

Daniele Sciusco, 29 years, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for two-and-a-half years on 24 August 2018.

