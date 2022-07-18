Ludogorets v Shamrock Rovers: The lowdown on Hoops’ Champions League opponents, TV details, and how much is at stake

Dylan Watts and Gary O'Neill, left, during a Shamrock Rovers training session at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers take on Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in Razgrad on Tuesday evening aiming for a good result in their Champions League second qualifying round first leg clash.

Here’s the lowdown on the League of Ireland champions’ opponents and what the Hoops stand to gain from their European run.

Who are Ludogorets?

Football in Bulgaria was completely dominated by clubs from the capital, with four Sofia teams (CSKA, Slavia, Levski and Lokomotiv) effectively carving up the league title between them for 60 years until upstarts Ludogorets, from a tiny place called Razgrad, came along.

A small provincial, lower-league club for decades, Ludogorets are now owned by a billionaire owner in Kiril Domuschiev, who made his money in pharma.

They were promoted for the first time in 2011, won the league title that year and have now been champions for 11 years running.

Ok, so they ruled the roost at home but what about in Europe?

The newly-minted club had a first-round exit on their European debut but since then they've grown at an amazing rate.

They beat Lazio to make it to the last 16 of the Europa League (2013/14), then made the Champions League group stages two years running.

Over the last five seasons they exited the Champions League in the qualifying rounds but enjoyed a back-door route to the Europa League, making five successive group stage appearances.

So they've put Razgrad on the map?

Not really. It's a tiny place, a population of just 34,000, not even in the top 30 of Bulgarian towns population wise, on a par with Kilkenny and hard to reach, as the Rovers party discovered this week.

The stadium holds 12,000 but it's rarely full: last season the average gate for home league games was under 1,000 but they get around 5,000 for European visits by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

How much are tickets?

Best value in Europe, match tickets for Tuesday night's game started at €4 with posh seats costing €7.50.

How 'Bulgarian' are they?

Not very. The manager is from Slovenia, and their starting XI from a weekend league game had only one Bulgarian (and he's a naturalised Brazilian).

Have Rovers a chance?

Progress for Rovers would be a miracle, possibly the biggest achievement in Irish sport since the rugby team won some friendly in New Zealand last weekend.

Ludogorets do not lose early-round qualifying ties against clubs from a league like Ireland and Ludogorets are a step above the Slovan Bratislava side who knocked out Rovers recently.

What happens next?

Should Rovers somehow win, they'd play either Croatian or Macedonian opposition in the Champions League third qualifying round, with yet another round (playoff) before the group stages.

If Rovers lose to Ludogorets, they'll face the losers of that tie between Dinamo Zagreb and Shkupi in the Europa League playoff round, with the potential to make the Europa League group stages.

And if Rovers lose that?

They have another back door, this time into the playoff round for the Conference League, with a real chance of making the group stage phase which eluded them last year.

How much will they make?

Rovers have already banked €1.4m for that first-round win, but with at least four more games to come even if they lose to Ludogorets, they'll take a minimum of €3.4m in UEFA prize money.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, the first leg will be beamed live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player tomorrow from 6.30pm (kick-off is 6.45pm Irish time).