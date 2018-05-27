Loris Karius issues heartfelt apology to Liverpool fans after Champions League blunders

Loris Karius admitted his mistakes had cost Liverpool any chance of winning the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old was in tears at the final whistle in Kiev after the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. The Spanish side's first goal came when Karim Benzema charged down an attempted throw-out by Karius, and the goalkeeper then allowed a long-range Gareth Bale shot to slip through his grasp for the third.

"I lost my team the game," he told talkSPORT. "I'm sorry for everyone - from the team, from the whole club - that the mistakes cost dearly.

"If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down. "It's very hard right now but that's the life of a goalkeeper. These goals cost us the title, basically."

"Former Reds goalkeeper Ray Clemence said Karius would have to live with his mistakes "for the rest of his life"."

