Liverpool's Champions League clash with Leipzig won't be played in Germany

Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig will not be played in Germany as planned later this month, after local authorities ruled out the prospect of the Premier League champions being given special dispensation to fly into the country.

Jurgen Klopp's side are due to take on last season's Champions League semi-finalists in the first leg of the tie on February 16, but all flights from the UK into Germany have been banned until February 17.

UEFA and both clubs were waiting to discover whether a special dispensation can be made for Liverpool to make the trip, but now it has been confirmed that will not be permitted.

Now the onus is on Leipzig to find an alternative venue as under the rules of the competition, they could be forced to forfeit the entire tie if they are unable to stage the home leg.

Neutral venues have been considered for the first leg and both ties could be play in England, while there may also be a possibility to move Liverpool's game back by a week.

The neutral venue option presents challenges as there are travel restrictions in several European countries amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the prospect of playing the first leg at a London venue rumoured to be among the options.

UEFA could opt to play the tie as a one-leg shoot-out at Anfield, with Liverpool not keen to give up home advantage in the second leg and are not keen to agree to play the first leg on home soil.

Now the decision has been made to block the prospect of the match taking place in Germany on February 16, frantic talks will need to be taken to resolve the issue in the next few days.

Online Editors