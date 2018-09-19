There were some outstanding displays at Anfield last night.

Liverpool vs PSG, player ratings: Who walked tall and who went missing in Champions League opener at Anfield?

Alisson Becker

Last on the European stage against Liverpool for Roma, he will have been relieved to see the red arrows flying away from his goal. No chance from Meunier’s volley. 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Every game is the next ‘toughest’ exam. An early challenge on Neymar was reassuring and he played most of the game in the final third. Exceptional. 9/10

Virgil van Dijk

Marked Mbappe during recent international break, but was booked for a challenge on the French defender in the first half. Was not duly affected. 8/10

Joe Gomez

Like Alexander-Arnold, his inexperience is a concern pre-match against this calibre of opponent – but he keeps extinguishing those worries. Courageous. 8/10

Andrew Robertson

His cross for Sturridge created the first goal and had The Kop leading the usual chorus of approval. Will continue to chalk up the assists. What a buy. Rousing. 9/10

James Milner

Indispensible and extraordinary. World class performance. No questioning his right to all penalties as he drilled his side further ahead, too. 9/10

Jordan Henderson

Returned for Naby Keita and could have fretted after Neymar gave him and early glimpse of his shadow. Immediately recovered to cover acres in central midfield. 8/10

Georginio Wijnaldum

Arguably the form player of the season, he won the penalty which should have secured a greater measure of control before half-time. Demonstrated physicality and poise. 8/10

Mohamed Salah

Feels this tournament is his stage, although as on domestic duty it feels he is still searching for spark. Obviously still constant threat. Goal unluckily disallowed. 6/10

Sadio Mané

His dummy to Neymar was a highlight of the first half, only undermined by the wayward shot that followed. PSG needed two man on his heels whenever he was in possession. Menacing. 7/10

Daniel Sturridge

It has taken five years for Sturridge to start a Champions League game in a Liverpool shirt. Worth the wait? It felt like it when he headed Liverpool ahead. 8/10

Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Firmino, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip.

Paris St-Germain

Alphonse Areola

Early saves from Van Dijk and Milner were not convincing as Areola was employed more here than he has been since in the Nou Camp last season. 5/10

Juan Bernat

His poor challenge on Wijnaldum enabled Liverpool to score their second. Thomas Tuchel said he would warn his players about Anfield impacting their emotion. Bernat must not have heard him. 6/10

Thiago Silva

Has PSG’s defence faced an attack like Liverpool’s on domestic duty? Evidently not. Silva showed his quality in the 30 minutes before Sturridge struck, but could not stem the red tide. 7/10

Presnel Kimpembe

Looked more composed in possession than without it. Like so many other previous European visitors, he momentarily lost his way when the tempo increased. Rattled. 6/10

Thomas Meunier

His goal should have been ruled out for offside, Cavani clearly trying to flick on the ball having been ahead of play. Good finish, though. 7/10

Ángel di María

Last here in a Manchester United jersey. PSG are a different side to Louis Van Gaal’s United, but the Argentine was another more effective on the ball than tracking back. 6/10

Marquinhos

​Defensive midfielders are usually terrorised by Roberto Firmino, so he must have been relieved on seeing the team sheet. 6/10

Adrien Rabiot

Adds balance to the PSG midfield. The true tactical battle was in the centre, Liverpool’s front three trying to repel any hint of French dominance. 6/10

Neymar

His first run on three minutes set the tone, all the tricks from the circus brought to Anfield. Tracking back to stop Alexander-Arnold terrorising the PSG full-back? Nah. 6/10

Kylian Mbappé

Could have joined Liverpool, although presumably would needed a re-mortgaging of club to buy him. When he has space he is a wonder. Could not take eyes off him. 7/10

Edinson Cavani

Plays far more on the fringes more than his strike partners. A more old-fashioned number 9 than the current age is accustomed to. Poor. 5/10

Substitutes: Cibois, Kehrer, Choupo-Moting, Diarra, Draxler, Nkunku, Nsoki.

Online Editors