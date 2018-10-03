It is, perhaps, telling that when Liverpool last played Napoli that it took a substitute appearance from the talismanic midfielder Steven Gerrard to turn around the Europa League game at Anfield.

It is, perhaps, telling that when Liverpool last played Napoli that it took a substitute appearance from the talismanic midfielder Steven Gerrard to turn around the Europa League game at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Konchesky, Poulsen and Jovanovic all started at Anfield in 2010 – where are they now?

Just three years after reaching the European Cup final – their second in three years – Liverpool, under Roy Hodgson, were a shambolic mess.

Following home defeats to Northampton Town, Blackpool and Everton the locals were restless and Hodgson was fighting for survival.

Despite featuring a couple of world-class players, it could be argued that the team selected to face Napoli on Nov 4, 2010, was one of the worst starting XIs ever picked by a Liverpool manager. Or perhaps it was just a case of the worst manager in the club's storied history?

Either way, it is a period that many Liverpool fans have spent the intervening eight years erasing from their collective memory banks. But who was in the starting line-up, and where are they now?

Pepe Reina

The Spanish goalkeeper remained at Anfield until 2013 when he was reunited with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benítez following his loan move to Napoli. After winning the Coppa Italia during his one season at the Naples club, joined Bayern Munich on a permanent deal where he made just three appearances – including his final game in which he was handed a straight red – before making a swift return to Napoli where he spent three successful seasons.

Is currently at AC Milan where he has made just one appearance, in the 1-0 win over F91 Dudelange in the Europa League.

Sotirios Kyrgiakos

The big Greek centre-back may not have played with the grace of Alan Hansen or the calmness of Virgil van Dijk, but did enough during his time at Anfield to earn the acceptance of the fans. After playing out his two-year contract with Liverpool, moved to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg where he made just nine appearances before returning to England, on loan, with Sunderland. In 2014 joined Sydney Olympic – on a two-game contract – before retiring from the game.

Paul Konchesky

It would be fair to say that the boy from Barking was never really loved by Liverpool fans, probably not helped by his mother Carol calling them "scouse scum" in a Facebook post that took little time in going viral. Following Hodgson's eventual dismissal and the arrival of replacement manager Kenny Dalglish, the Scot wasted little time in ushering Konchesky towards the exit door during the January transfer window.

A loan spell at Nottingham Forest was followed by a five-year stint at Leicester City. Subsequently dropped through the divisions – from the Championship to League One and Isthmian League Premier Division – the 37-year-old is currently at National League South side Thurrock United.

Jamie Carragher

Remains one of the few that played under Hodgson that are still remembered fondly by fans of the club, though that probably has more to do with his 17-year career at the Anfield club rather than his performances under the least loved manager the club has ever had. After hanging up his boots in 2013 having made 737 appearances for the club, moved into the media where he formed a popular double-act with old foe Gary Neville.

Glen Johnson

The right-back from south London remained at Anfield for another five years, during which time he won the League Cup after Liverpool beat Cardiff City on penalties – with Johnson scoring from the spot. Made 160 appearances during almost six years at Liverpool before joining Stoke City on a two-year deal. Later signed a one-year extension, though struggled to get into the starting XI and was released after Stoke were relegated to the Championship.

Raul Meireles

Scored for the first time in a Liverpool jersey in the January after Hodgson had finally left the club – against neighbours Everton – before going on a little bit of a goal spree with further strikes against Wolves, Stoke, Chelsea and Wigan. In August the following year requested a transfer leading to the Portuguese joining Chelsea where he spent a year before moving on to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce. In 2017 was linked with moves to Bournemouth or Rangers, but remains without a club.

Jonjo Shelvey

The talented, but temperamental, midfielder who in fact was making his full club debut against Napoli after coming off the bench in the humiliating League Cup defeat to Northampton Town the previous month, remained at Liverpool until July 2013. Following a three-year spell with Swansea City, in 2016 moved north and joined Newcastle United. Has made four starts this season under manager Benítez.

Jay Spearing

A product of the Liverpool Academy and captain of the side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2007, the midfielder remained at Anfield for another couple of unspectacular seasons. Loan spells at Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers were followed by a permanent move to the Reebok Stadium in 2013. Is currently playing with League One side Blackpool.

Christian Poulsen

The not so great Dane arrived from Juventus in the summer of 2010 as a replacement for the departed Javier Mascherano. Poulsen, in his defence, never stood a chance and his time at Anfield was widely regarded as an unmitigating failure. After making just 12 league appearances – 12 too many, some would say – was sold to French club Évian and has, presumably, never been mentioned again round the fields of Anfield Road. Moved to Ajax in 2012 before finishing his career with Copenhagen where he played his final game in June 2015.

David Ngog

The French forward who joined Liverpool from Paris St-Germain in 2008, stayed at Anfield until 2011 when he moved on to Bolton after scoring 19 goals in 94 outings. A further spell at Swansea was followed by moves to Reims, Panionios and Ross County before, during the summer transfer widow, moving to Hungarian club Honved where he scored on his league debut and, as yet only game, against Debrecen.

Milan Jovanovic

After Dalglish arrived at Anfield in the January following the Napoli game, played just 17 minutes more football in a Liverpool jersey after coming on as a second-half substitute for Dirk Kuyt in the 1-1 draw with Wigan. Joined Anderlecht of Belgium in 2011 where he spent two years before drifting out of the game. Bizarrely, was described as "one of the greatest [footballers] in the world" during an episode Australian soap opera Neighbours which, presumably, is not popular in Liverpool L4.

Telegraph.co.uk