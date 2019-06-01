Sport Champions League

Saturday 1 June 2019

Liverpool v Tottenham, Champions League final: John Barnes leads sing-song as atmosphere builds in Madrid

  • Liverpool bid to win trophy for sixth time
  • Tottenham are playing in their first ever Champions League final
  • This is the second all-English final with Man Utd previously beating Chelsea in 2008
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Fans gather in Madrid ahead of Final - Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019 Liverpool fans ahead of the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Stephen Bennett

Follow all the action from Madrid as it happens in our liveblog with kick-off at 8.00.

Online Editors

