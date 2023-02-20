Liverpool v Real Madrid: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Champions League clash

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during last year's Champions League final. Photo by: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Champions League round of 16 continues this week with Liverpool taking on holders Real Madrid in their first leg on Tuesday, with the Reds seeking revenge for last year’s final defeat to the Spanish giants. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s first leg kicks off 8.0pm, with Liverpool hosting the Real Madrid at Anfield.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast on RTÉ2, with coverage beginning there from 7.30pm, while BT Sport 1 will also show the game, with coverage starting from 7.0pm. Livescore will also stream the game.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool 6/5; Draw 5/2; Real Madrid 2/1

What are the managers saying?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp relishes the prospect of facing the 14-time champions after suffering defeat to Real in last year’s final:

"I'm really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago. We need to play a super game. Two super games to be honest to get through. I have no problem with that.

"We always work so hard for qualifying for the Champions League that I really think you have to cherish these moments. It will be a special game.”

While doubts remain over his midfield duo Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti dropped a heavy hint about who would feature in defence:

“(Dani) Carvajal is going to play at Anfield”