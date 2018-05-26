Sport Champions League

Saturday 26 May 2018

Liverpool v Real Madrid, Champions League final: Jurgen Klopp's men take on Spanish giants in Kiev

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and coaching staff before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and coaching staff before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool fans wearing Mohamed Salah shirts walk towards the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport