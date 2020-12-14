Liverpool to take on RB Leipzig in Champions League last-16 draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects his players to be fully focused on Fulham (Jon Super/PA)

Liverpool have drawn German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 following today's draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on last year's semi-finalists, who beat Manchester United last Tuesday to claim the runners-up spot in Group H.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been handed a tough draw as they will face Atletico Madrid in the knock-out stages, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on another German side in Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Perhaps the tie of the round pits Barcelona against Paris St Germain.

Dates and times for the games will be announced later today.

Bayern Munich may be the Champions League holders and the bookies' favorites to hang on to the trophy, but former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes Klopp's side and City are the teams to beat in this season's competition.

"For me, the English clubs are favourites to win the Champions League this season," two-time Champions League winner McManaman told Independent.ie at a BT Sport event.

"Bayern Munich are in the mix and they are a very good team, but Liverpool and Manchester City are strong contenders.

"You look at Barcelona and Real Madrid and they have massive problems at the moment.

"Then the Italian teams are not quite strong enough, so Liverpool and City have a real chance to go close in the Champions League.

"A little bit of luck is required at crucial moments in the latter stages of the competition and Liverpool didn’t quite get that against Atletico Madrid last season.

"I’d expect them to be right there at the back end of the Champions League this season and if Liverpool can have most of their top players fit and available by then, they have a real chance as they are clearly one of the top sides in Europe."

Champions League Last-16 draw:

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Porto v Juventus

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Borussia M'gladbach v Manchester City

