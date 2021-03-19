Liverpool to face Real Madrid while Man City draw Dortmund in Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final following this morning's draw.

The 2019 winners will face a huge challenge to rescue their season with some silverware as they take on the Spanish giants in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Manchester City's quest for a maiden Champions League title will continue with a quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

City, who have never got past the semi-final of the premier European club competition, will face more German opposition after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

Chelsea, winners in 2012, have been handed a favourable looking draw as they face Porto.

If City can get past Dortmund then they will meet either Bayern Munich or Paris St Germain in the semi-final.

The German side and PSG, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, are meeting in the quarter-final in a repeat of last season's final.

That means Liverpool and Chelsea are primed to meet in the other semi-final, raising the prospect of another instalment of Champions League meetings between the two clubs.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14

Champions League semi-final draw

Bayern Munich/Paris St Germain v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea

First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5

Online Editors