Liverpool take huge step towards Champions League semi-final after first half blitz blows Man City away
Liverpool 3 Man City 0
Liverpool produced an attacking master-class in the first half at Anfield to comprehensively beat Man City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.
First half goals from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp's side a famous victory, leaving Liverpool heavy favourites to reach the last four of the competition.
Pep Guardiola's league leaders never recovered from the home side's opening onslaught that saw the visitors 3-0 down after 30 minutes, and although dominating possession for long periods, they failed to create any clear-cut chances as they tried to launch a comeback.
Guardiola will be hoping to have star attacker Sergio Aguero back for the second leg, which takes place at the Ethiad Stadium next Tuesday night.
