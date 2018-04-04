Liverpool take huge step towards Champions League semi-final after first half blitz blows Man City away

First half goals from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp's side a famous victory, leaving Liverpool heavy favourites to reach the last four of the competition.

Pep Guardiola's league leaders never recovered from the home side's opening onslaught that saw the visitors 3-0 down after 30 minutes, and although dominating possession for long periods, they failed to create any clear-cut chances as they tried to launch a comeback.

Guardiola will be hoping to have star attacker Sergio Aguero back for the second leg, which takes place at the Ethiad Stadium next Tuesday night.