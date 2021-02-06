Liverpool set to play Champions League tie in London or Budapest after German government decision

Liverpool could end up playing the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in London. REUTERS/John Walton

A final decision on the venue for Liverpool's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig is imminent, with Tottenham's stadium in North London emerging as a possible neutral venue.

Liverpool will not be allowed to fly into Germany for the first leg of the Champions League tie on February 16th, with local authorities turning down a request for Jurgen Klopp's side to be given special dispensation amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Now Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed that the Puskas Arena in Budapest or Tottenham's home stadium are now the final two stadiums under consideration to stage the game.

Confirmation that the first leg of the last-16 tie will not be played in Germany is a huge blow to Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be keen to make his mark in the tie against his compatriot Jurgen Klopp, but losing home advantage may help a Liverpool side who head into the tie off the back of an uncertain run of form.

Klopp stated on Friday that he was hoping his side could be given a pass to enter Germany, as he suggested numerous elite sporting teams and performers are allowed to travel despite coronavirus conditions.

"With all the stuff we are doing here within the club, the record we have with cases, the discipline, I think it would be reasonable to make an exception," he said.

"We know there is another strain here, but we are not infected, we are really in a bubble here, and we could play at Leipzig without spreading the virus. Let’s just say that once.

Read More

"I don’t know exactly who decided it in the German government, but they said so far not possible. So maybe it is good to see for German people who are not (up on) the subject - we have the same problems like you have."

Confirmation of the venue will come in the next 48 hours, with Leipzig keen to offer an alternative stadium to avoid the threat of being forced to forfeit the game.

Online Editors