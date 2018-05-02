Sport Champions League

Wednesday 2 May 2018

Liverpool players show support to Sean Cox as they celebrate with fans after booking final place

Liverpool celebrate reaching the Champions League Final, with a banner for fan Sean Cox during the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final, Second Leg at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 2, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Roma. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It was a dramatic night in Rome as Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final despite a 4-2 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ultimately, Jurgen Klopp's men advanced to the decider in Kiev after edging Roma 7-6 on aggregate. The Liverpool players were jubilant at the final whistle but didn't forget about Sean Cox, the Irish Liverpool fan who suffered serious injuries after being attacked outside Anfield before the first leg.

Led by Jordan Henderson, who carried a banner paying tribute to the 53-year-old, the players posed in front of their cheering supporters after booking their place in the European Cup final.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum saw the visitors go ahead twice at the Stadio Olimpico in the first half, with a James Milner own goal sandwiched in between.

Edin Dzeko equalised early in the second half and although Radja Nainggolan scored two late goals for Roma, it wasn't enough.

